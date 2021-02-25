LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €131.68 ($154.92).

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at €114.24 ($134.40) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €121.41. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.