Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Leidos in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $90.38 on Thursday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 141.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 79.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

