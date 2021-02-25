LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.8-36.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.81 million.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 119,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $944.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

