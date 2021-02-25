LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.8-36.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.81 million.
Shares of LMAT stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 119,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $944.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.