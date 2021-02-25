LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Down 9.4%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 1,656,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,703,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $630,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,175 shares of company stock worth $260,034 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 100.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after buying an additional 3,759,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 292.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

