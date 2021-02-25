LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Truist

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $44.19 on Thursday, reaching $285.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $372.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.86 and its 200 day moving average is $305.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

