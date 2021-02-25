Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.18 and last traded at $80.40. 4,978,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,815,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Lennar by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Lennar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 247,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,865,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $5,721,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

