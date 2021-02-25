Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.85.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,967 shares of company stock worth $2,524,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LII opened at $290.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.49. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

