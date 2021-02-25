Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.69

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.69 and traded as high as $26.06. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 39,404 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. Analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.