Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Lentuo International Inc. (OTCMKTS:LASLY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Lentuo International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 115,270 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Lentuo International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LASLY)

Lentuo International Inc operates automobile franchise dealerships in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various automobile products and services, including new passenger vehicles, auto parts, and accessories; automobile repair and maintenance services; assistance services in procuring automobile insurance and financing, and other automobile-related services; and automobile leasing services.

