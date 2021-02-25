LEOcoin (LC4) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $344.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,543.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.77 or 0.03188622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.00385468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.45 or 0.01058560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.96 or 0.00411669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.31 or 0.00386141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00268633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00023182 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.