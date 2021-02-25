Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,854,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,507,013.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $862.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
