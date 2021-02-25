Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,854,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,507,013.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $862.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.