Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.80 ($8.00).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEO. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Leoni alerts:

LEO opened at €11.64 ($13.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $380.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.90 and a 200-day moving average of €7.18. Leoni has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €15.03 ($17.68).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.