Lethean Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $409,120.56 and approximately $1,089.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,410.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.29 or 0.03202230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.80 or 0.00392531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.10 or 0.01064178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.24 or 0.00420609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.00381564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00263536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00023429 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

