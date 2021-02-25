Level01 (LVX) Price Tops $0.0220 on Exchanges

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Level01 has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $10,978.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00699054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00035769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,641,461 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

