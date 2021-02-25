LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Position Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock opened at $205.66 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.89 and a 200 day moving average of $209.54.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

