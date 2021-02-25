LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.97 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.73.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $17.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.11. 352,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,232. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.54.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.