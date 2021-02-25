LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.65-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.73.

Shares of LHCG traded down $17.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.11. 352,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.54.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

