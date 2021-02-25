Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.06. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 110,296 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

