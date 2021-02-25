Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Down 16.5%

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were down 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 2,362,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,298,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $373.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Standard General L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,510 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 619,067 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

