Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Down 16.5%

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were down 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 2,362,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,298,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $373.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Standard General L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,510 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 619,067 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

