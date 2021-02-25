LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) COO Brad Michael Roberts Purchases 5,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) COO Brad Michael Roberts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

Shares of LFMD stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,613. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

Get LifeMD alerts:

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a telemedicine company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. Its network of physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.