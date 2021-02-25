LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Trading Down 12.3%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s share price dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 1,052,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,126,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $399.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $100.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightInTheBox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 249,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.