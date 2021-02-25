LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Trading Down 12.3%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s share price dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 1,052,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,126,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $399.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.70.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $100.01 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.