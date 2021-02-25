Lightning Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $758,442.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $758,442.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00004108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00387413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

