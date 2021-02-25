Lightstreams (PHT) Trading 120% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 120% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,011.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.93 or 0.00718304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00035612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars.

