LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $7,848.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,018,921,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,369,939 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

