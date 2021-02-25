LikeCoin Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $9.94 million and $16,646.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00725845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00031801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00036679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00040582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,018,790,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,238,600 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

