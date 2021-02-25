Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMNL. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of LMNL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,935. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

