Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,677. The company has a market capitalization of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $305,395. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Limoneira by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Limoneira by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Limoneira by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

