LINA 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,005.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 116.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, LINA has traded up 92.6% against the US dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. LINA has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $3,005.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.46 or 0.00738017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00036833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

