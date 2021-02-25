Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CAO Christine A. Janofsky Sells 7,413 Shares

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LNC traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,198. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.