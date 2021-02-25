Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after buying an additional 212,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $69,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lincoln National by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,111,000 after buying an additional 208,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.