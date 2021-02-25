Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Trading Down 6.5%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 2,042,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,190,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

LCTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.