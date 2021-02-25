Linear Market Cap Hits $154.82 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Linear has a market cap of $154.82 million and $14.21 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear token can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00054649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00738716 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00030749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00036948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040833 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,575,702 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

