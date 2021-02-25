Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.50. 6,296,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,598,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lion Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Lion Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

