Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 17,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $11,036,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $14,940,000.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

