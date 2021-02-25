Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 695,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

