Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Purchases A$450,000.00 in Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Timothy Goyder purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Get Liontown Resources alerts:

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley project located in Perth, Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.