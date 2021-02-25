Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Purchases A$450,000.00 in Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Timothy Goyder purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.44.
Liontown Resources Company Profile
