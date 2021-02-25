Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Down 7.3%

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares were down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 2,226,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,684,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,220.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Lipocine by 32.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lipocine by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

