LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0201 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $8,983.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00035605 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,947,659 coins and its circulating supply is 707,376,361 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

