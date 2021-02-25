Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s share price dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 4,450,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 1,652,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $167,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,512,042 shares of company stock worth $4,538,503. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

