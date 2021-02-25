Liquidity Network (LQD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $91,417.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00484214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00064503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00079406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $214.91 or 0.00456902 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

