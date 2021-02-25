Lisk (LSK) Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $390.08 million and $135.16 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00006472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00020317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010854 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,302,218 coins and its circulating supply is 127,366,980 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

