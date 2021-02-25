Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,333.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $4,333.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00321156 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001673 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.97 or 1.01216340 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 712,681,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

