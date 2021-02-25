Litecoin (LTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.23 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and approximately $7.23 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $185.93 or 0.00386988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,544,238 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

