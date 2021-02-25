Lition (LIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $245,028.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. One Lition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $245,028.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.90 or 0.03153030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00386988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.34 or 0.01058018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.74 or 0.00419881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.00392844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.00267020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00023457 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

