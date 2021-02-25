Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.41. 5,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,578. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

