LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.03–1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $458-466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.67 million.LivePerson also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.57–0.54 EPS.

LPSN stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 1,214,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,110. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.85.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

