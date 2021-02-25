LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.57–0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $103-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.62 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -2.03–1.91 EPS.

LPSN stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.17. 1,214,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,110. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

