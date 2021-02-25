LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.56% of LiveRamp worth $27,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,774,000 after purchasing an additional 261,143 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1,487.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 266,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 74,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 over the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

