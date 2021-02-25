LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 6.1%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.45 and last traded at $62.83. Approximately 724,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 704,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.
RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61.
In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
