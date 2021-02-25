LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in LKQ by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

